Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Probable Friday vs. Nets
Millsap (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Nets, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Millsap has been battling ankle soreness since Monday. He's struggled to be effective over the past two games as a result, totaling just 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting across 48 minutes. More information on his status may arrive following morning shootaround.
