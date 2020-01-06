Play

Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Probable Monday

Millsap is listed as probable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to a left knee contusion.

Millsap appears to have suffered a minor knee bruise at some point during or after Saturday's game with Washington. Although he's expected to paly, in the event Millsap's held out, Jerami Grant, Michael Porter Jr. and Mason Plumlee could all see extended minutes.

