Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Probable to return Saturday
Millsap went to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Thunder due to a bruised left knee and is probable to return, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.
Millsap limped off the floor but seems to be walking it off. It would be surprising if he remained on the bench for the remainder of the contest.
