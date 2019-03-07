Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Productive in multiple categories

Millsap supplied 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 40 minutes in the Nuggets' 115-99 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.

Millsap was typically productive on both the scoreboard and boards, bouncing back from a five-point clunker against the Spurs on Monday. Millsap has otherwise been surging in recent games, as he finished February with four double-doubles in the last five games of the month and opened March with another 16-point effort. The veteran retains strong value across all formats, although his occasional flirtation with foul trouble does have the potential of capping his minutes to a modest extent.