Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Progresses to dribbling, passing
Millsap (wrist) has increased his conditioning work lately and has progressed to being able to dribble and pass with his left hand, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
All indications are that Millsap's timetable for a return -- around the All-Star break -- remains the same, but this is certainly a milestone in his recovery. Once he does return, coach Michael Malone will have some tough rotational decisions to make. In Millsap's absence, both Trey Lyles and Mason Plumlee have flashed some high upside. Both players' fantasy values could take hits as a result of Millsap's return.
