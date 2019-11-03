Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Pulls down 11 boards in victory
Millsap ended with nine points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 91-87 victory over the Magic.
Millsap fell just one point short of a double-double in Saturday's victory, ending with nine points and 11 rebounds. Millsap is far from the player he used to be and despite the starting tag, remains a fringe standard league player.
