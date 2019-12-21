Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Puts up 11 points

Millsap had 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3PT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 109-100 win over the Timberwolves.

The veteran power forward has struggled due to his secondary role in Denver's offense, but he seems to be turning things around of late having scored in double digits in three of Denver's last four games. He will try to remain on that path Sunday on the road against the Lakers.