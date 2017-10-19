Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Puts up 19 in loss

Millsap registered 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and one assist across the 33 minutes in Wednesday's 106-96 loss to the Jazz.

Millsap had an ok night despite coughing up the ball five times. He struggled from beyond the arc but managed 46.6 percent from the floor overall. Wednesday's performance showed a fairly seamless transition to a new role in Denver after four successful seasons in Atlanta. After playing alongside Dwight Howard last year, he feels right at home working with another outstanding center in Nikola Jokic. there's no reason to think Millsap won't perform at a high level with the change of scenery. ALthough you hope for a little more output, he's worth stashing on most rosters.