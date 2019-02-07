Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable for Friday

Millsap (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Millsap has missed the last two contests while dealing with right ankle soreness, and there has been nothing to indicate how close he is to returning to the floor. He'll likely end up being a game-time decision Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories