Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable for Monday

Millsap is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Millsap has missed the Nuggets' last three games as he continues to deal with right ankle soreness. More information on his status should come out following the team's morning shootaround Monday. If Millsap is unable to play, Mason Plumlee will likely continue to start in his place.