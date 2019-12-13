Play

Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable for Saturday

Millsap has a right quadriceps strain and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Millsap suffered the injury during Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers and was limited to 16 minutes. Jerami Grant could see increased minutes should Millsap be unable to play Saturday.

