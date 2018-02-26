Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable for Tuesday
Millsap (wrist) is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Millsap returned to full practices last week and was able to shed his wrist splint over the weekend, so the writing was on the wall that he was nearing a return. The fact that he's been upgraded to questionable ahead of Tuesday's game provides further optimism that his availability is forthcoming, so continue to monitor his status closely moving forward. The Nuggets will likely reevaluate Millsap following Tuesday's morning shootaround, with another update being provided after that session. All that said, if Millsap were cleared for his return, he'd likely find some hefty restrictions in his first game back.
