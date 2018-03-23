Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable Friday with illness
Millsap is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to an illness, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
With Millsap being a late addition to the injury report, he's likely dealing with something he woke up with Friday morning. Millsap will likely end up being a game-time decision in Washington, but if he is unable to play, look for Trey Lyles to be the most likely candidate to enter the starting lineup and see an increase in minutes in the frontcourt Friday.
