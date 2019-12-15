Play

Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable Sunday

Millsap (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

The 34-year-old was unable to suit up Saturday but still has a chance to play in the second half of the back-to-back. Jerami Grant started in Millsap's place Saturday and will likely due so Sunday again should he be unable to play.

