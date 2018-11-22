Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable to return Wednesday

Millsap suffered a facial laceration in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and is questionable to return, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Millsap was having a great game, scoring 23 points on 10 of 11 shooting, prior to suffering the injury. If he's unable to return, his next opportunity to play would be Friday against the Magic, and he'd be considered questionable for that contest.

