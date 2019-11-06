Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable to return

Millsap is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Heat due to face laceration, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Millsap and Justise Winslow collided heads, which forced Millsap to go to the locker room. Even if he returns Tuesday, it's possible he lands on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the 76ers.

