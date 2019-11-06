Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable to return
Millsap is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Heat due to face laceration, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.
Millsap and Justise Winslow collided heads, which forced Millsap to go to the locker room. Even if he returns Tuesday, it's possible he lands on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the 76ers.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...