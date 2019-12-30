Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable Tuesday
Millsap (quadriceps) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Houston, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
The veteran forward has missed the last two matchups due to a left quadriceps bruise but has a decent opportunity to return to the court Tuesday. However, if Millsap is kept sidelined for a third straight, Jerami Grant may garner a second consecutive start Tuesday versus the Rockets.
