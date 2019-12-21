Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable vs. Lakers
Millsap is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers due to a left knee contusion, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Millsap has emerged from Friday's win over the Timberwolves with a knee injury. More information on his status may arrive following the team's morning shootaround.
