Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable vs. Lakers

Millsap is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers due to a left knee contusion, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Millsap has emerged from Friday's win over the Timberwolves with a knee injury. More information on his status may arrive following the team's morning shootaround.

