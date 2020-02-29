Play

Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable vs. Raptors

Millsap is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to a sprained right ankle, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Millsap has emerged from Friday's loss to the Clippers with a sprained right ankle. If he ends up missing Sunday's action, look for Jerami Grant and Michael Porter to see extra minutes.

