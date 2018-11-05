Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable with ankle soreness

Millsap is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics with left ankle soreness.

It's unclear when the issue crept up on Millsap, but his status should clear up closer to tipoff. He's averaging 13.0 points and 7.4 rebounds across 27 minutes per game this season. Look for Trey Lyles and Juancho Hernangomez to see an uptick in playing time should Millsap be ruled out.