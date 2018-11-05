Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable with ankle soreness
Millsap is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics with left ankle soreness.
It's unclear when the issue crept up on Millsap, but his status should clear up closer to tipoff. He's averaging 13.0 points and 7.4 rebounds across 27 minutes per game this season. Look for Trey Lyles and Juancho Hernangomez to see an uptick in playing time should Millsap be ruled out.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Third consecutive strong effort•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Collects 19 points Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Bounces back with trademark effort•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Back to single-digit scoring in win•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Pitches in 15 points during win•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Records double-double in impressive win•
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...