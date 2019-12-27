Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable with knee bruise

Millsap will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Memphis, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Millsap was held scoreless on Christmas Day against the Pelicans in 16 minutes of action, though it's unclear if this knee issue impacted his performance. The team should have a better idea of his availability following morning shootaround. Jerami Grant and Michael Porter Jr. would be candidates to start if Millsap can't go.