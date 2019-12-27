Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable with knee bruise
Millsap will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Memphis, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Millsap was held scoreless on Christmas Day against the Pelicans in 16 minutes of action, though it's unclear if this knee issue impacted his performance. The team should have a better idea of his availability following morning shootaround. Jerami Grant and Michael Porter Jr. would be candidates to start if Millsap can't go.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.