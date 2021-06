Millsap posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 12 minutes during Thursday's 126-115 win over Portland.

Millsap scored in single figures for the fifth time in six games in the series as he continued to hold onto a minor bench role. The veteran forward struggled mightily from downtown in the series, going 2-for-13 from that range in six games. Millsap will likely continue to take on a minimal role in the second round against either the Suns or Lakers.