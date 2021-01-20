Millsap tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 25 minutes Tuesday, as the Nuggets beat the Thunder 119-101.

Despite picking up his third foul shortly before the half, Millsap started the third quarter and hit the landmark shortly thereafter. It was his first game with double-digit rebounds this season. Millsap is averaging just 4.6 rebounds per game this season and only averaged 5.7 per game last season. However, the Nuggets are still acclimating to life without Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee, with 21 rebounds over his past two games, a gradual uptick in rebounding production isn't out of the question.