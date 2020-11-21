Millsap agreed to a one-year, $10-plus million contract with the Nuggets on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Millsap has opted to remain where he's been the past three seasons, despite declining minutes every year. Last season, the now-35-year-old averaged 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 threes in 24.3 minutes. Those numbers placed him just outside the top 100 on a per-game basis in eight-category fantasy leagues. However, his injury history and age might scare off any fantasy managers interested in drafting him in that range this season.