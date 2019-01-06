Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ready to re-join first unit
Millsap totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four steals across 27 minutes Saturday against the Hornets.
Millsap notched his best scoring output since returning from injury, knocking down 50.0 percent of his shots from the field and adding value on the boards. After the game, coach Michael Malone stated that it "looks like Gary Harris and Paul Millsap are ready to re-take their spots in the starting lineup," per Mike Singer of The Denver Post. This would mean that Torrey Craig and Mason Plumlee are likely both headed to a bench role. Expect Millsap to enter the starting five for the first time since Dec. 7 against Houston on Monday.
