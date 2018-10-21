Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Records double-double in impressive win
Millsap recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 119-91 win over the Suns.
Perhaps Paul Millsap read one to0 many articles about his potential as a fantasy bust this season and is now intent on proving a point. He's now recorded double-doubles in his first two games and looks to be a key component to Denver's early success. He's already tied his double-double total from a year ago, where he missed 44 games with a wrist injury. Now 33, doubts about Millsap are not without merit, but the Nuggets are going to ride him while he's healthy and producing at this clip.
