Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Records fifth double-double in win
Millsap provided 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 113-112 win over the Trail Blazers.
While Millsap was instrumental on the court, the pep talk he delivered to his team in the closing minutes might have been his most significant contribution. Millsap made his case in the huddle, declaring that the team needed to close out this game if they wanted to be considered a playoff-caliber team. That encouragement proved to be effective. Millsap also contributed a robust and diverse stat line that included four steals.
