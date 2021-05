Millsap will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

The 36-year-old will make his first start since March 26 with PJ Dozier (groin) the latest Nugget to be sidelined by an injury. Millsap has averaged 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.8 minutes in 34 starts this season.