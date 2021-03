Millsap will start Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

The 36-year-old came off the bench in his return from a 10-game absence Friday and had 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist, but he'll rejoin the lineup with Monte Morris (quadriceps) unavailable Saturday. Millsap's workload is unlikely to change much despite the move with JaMychal Green (illness) back in the frontcourt mix.