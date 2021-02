Millsap totaled 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes in Sunday's 128-117 win over the Jazz.

Millsap struggled early in the week after posting his first double-double of the season against the Thunder on Jan. 19, but he's been relatively consistent over the past three contests. His performance was somewhat overshadowed by a dominant game by Nikola Jokic, but Millsap still made effective use of his playing time against Utah.