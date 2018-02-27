Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Remains game-time call, would face minutes restriction

Millsap (wrist) remains questionable to play Tuesday against the Clippers, but if he does play it will be in a limited, bench role, TJ McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Millsap has missed the last 44 games while recovering from surgery on his left wrist, but there's a real possibility that he could be back on the court Tuesday in some capacity. Coach Mike Malone would not clarify Millsap's status, but he told reporters pregame that if Millsap does play, he'll only see limited minutes as a reserve. Whether he plays Tuesday or not, the veteran will likely be limited for his first few games back, though the expectation is that he'll eventually reclaim the starting power forward spot.