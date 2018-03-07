Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Remains on 28-minute limit Tuesday
Millsap will have his playing time restriction raised to 28 minutes for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Millsap has logged 26 and 27 minutes, respectively, over the last two contests, so there's not much of an increase here. That said, he's trending closer and closer to being cleared for a full workload, which should only help his overall production. Over the two aforementioned games, Millsap has looked fairly solid, averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 block across 26.5 minutes. As he continues to get more comfortable with his wrist and gets back to prime game shape, Millsap's numbers should only increase.
