Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Remains out Tuesday
Millsap (knee) won't play in Tuesday's contest against Portland, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
The veteran will remained sidelined for a 15th straight contest, as Millsap continues to recover from a lingering left knee bruise. Expect Jerami Grant to remain in the starting lineup once again Tuesday.
