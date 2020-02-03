Play

Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Remains out Tuesday

Millsap (knee) won't play in Tuesday's contest against Portland, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

The veteran will remained sidelined for a 15th straight contest, as Millsap continues to recover from a lingering left knee bruise. Expect Jerami Grant to remain in the starting lineup once again Tuesday.

