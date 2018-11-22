Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Returned Wednesday
Millsap (face) returned to Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Millsap suffered a facial laceration Wednesday after starting the game 10 for 11 for 23 points. The injury seems to be nothing serious as he was able to return. More information should come out post-game, but the injury doesn't seem to be something that should impact Millsap going forward.
