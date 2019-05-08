Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Rock-solid effort in win

Millsap registered 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during the Nuggets' 124-98 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Tuesday.

Millsap was a force down low once again, particularly in a first half when he put up 19 of his points. The veteran is now averaging 19.0 points and 9.6 rebounds during the series, and he's eclipsed the 20-point mark in back-to-back contests. Coupled with his strong efforts on the boards, the veteran shapes up as an appealing fantasy asset heading into Thursday's Game 6.