Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ruled out Monday
Millsap (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Millsap is dealing with a bout of right ankle soreness and is set to miss at least one game as a result. In his absence, Mason Plumlee will start, while Juancho Hernangomez and Trey Lyles are also candidates to see increased minutes. Millsap's next chance to take the court will come Wednesday against Brooklyn.
