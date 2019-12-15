Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ruled out Sunday
Millsap (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.
Millsap will miss a second-straight game as he continues to struggle with a right quadriceps strain. Jerami Grant figures to get another start in Millsap's place.
