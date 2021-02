Millsap (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Wizards, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.

This will be the sixth consecutive absence for Millsap, and the Nuggets will also be without JaMychal Green (shoulder), Gary Harris (thigh) and PJ Dozier (hamstring). In Tuesday's win over the Blazers, Denver started Monte Morris at shooting guard, Will Barton at small forward and Michael Porter Jr. at power forward.