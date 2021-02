Millsap (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Katy Winge of Altitude TV reports.

Millsap was held out of Tuesday's loss in Boston, and he'll remain out on the second half of a back-to-back set. He sprained his left knee against the Lakers on Sunday, and while the Nuggets haven't said much about the injury, it's possible Millsap could end up missing a string of games.