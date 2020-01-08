Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ruled out Wednesday
Millsap (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Mavericks.
Millsap will miss Wednesday's game in Dallas due to a left knee contusion despite entering the day with a probable tag. With Will Barton (personal) also out, Michael Porter and Jerami Grant are candidates to benefit from extra run. Millsap's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Cavaliers.
