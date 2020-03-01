Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ruled out
Millsap (ankle) will not play Sunday against Toronto, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Millsap was questionable coming in as he nurses a sprained right ankle, but he'll ultimately be held out, which will likely mean a return to the starting lineup for Jerami Grant. Michael Porter Jr. also figures to pick up increased minutes in Millsap's absence.
