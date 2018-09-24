Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Says wrist is 100 percent healthy

Millsap recently indicated that he's no longer dealing with any discomfort in his wrist, Chris Dempsey of Nuggets.com reports.

Millsap missed 44 straight games last season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and he didn't seem to be entirely healthy even when he returned to the lineup. In the final 22 games of the 2017-18 campaign, Millsap averaged just 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.1 blocks across 30.4 minutes. Those numbers were all slightly down from where he was at in the first 16 games of the year before going down with an injury. However, after having a full offseason to get healthy, Millsap said his "wrist is 100 percent" and there will be "no protection" needed on it. As a result, fantasy owners should expect a fully healthy Millsap heading into his second year in Denver.