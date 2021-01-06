Millsap registered 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist across 16 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Millsap has been remarkably consistent and productive despite not receiving many minutes -- he has started every game for Denver thus far and, while he has reached the 25-minute mark just two times, he has scored 10 or more points in all but two contests. His days as an automatic double-double threat are gone, but Millsap continues to be a valuable fantasy player in the right format.