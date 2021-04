Millsap collected 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block in a 134-119 victory over the Pistons on Tuesday.

Millsap was able to score in double figures for just the second time since shifting to a bench role five contests ago. The forward has seen a big drop off in playing time since the arrival of Aaron Gordon at this year's trade deadline. Over his last five games, Millsap is averaging 7.2 points and 2.8 rebounds across just 14.5 minutes per game.