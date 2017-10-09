Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 13 in Sunday's loss

Millsap scored 13 points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 25 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Spurs.

He couldn't get his outside shot to fall, but the veteran power forward made up for it at the free-throw line, and he showed good chemistry with Nikola Jokic as the Nuggets' new frontcourt duo combined for an impressive seven assists. Denver's offense figures to flow from the inside out this season, but with both their starting big men capable of finding the open man and putting up solid distribution numbers, it;s an arrangement that could prove to be surprisingly effective.