Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 13 in Sunday's loss
Millsap scored 13 points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 25 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Spurs.
He couldn't get his outside shot to fall, but the veteran power forward made up for it at the free-throw line, and he showed good chemistry with Nikola Jokic as the Nuggets' new frontcourt duo combined for an impressive seven assists. Denver's offense figures to flow from the inside out this season, but with both their starting big men capable of finding the open man and putting up solid distribution numbers, it;s an arrangement that could prove to be surprisingly effective.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Not on injury report for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will be rested Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-double in first action with Nuggets•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will join Nuggets via sign-and-trade•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Agrees to three-year contract with Denver•
-
Hawks' Paul Millsap: Opts out of contract•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...