Millsap scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to the Magic.

Millsap had missed Saturday's scrimmage against the Pelicans after he was unable to get proper COVID-19 testing, but the veteran power forward suited up for the final match before Aug. 1 opener against the Heat and looked ready to go. Millsap was averaging 12.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game when play suspended back in March.