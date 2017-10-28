Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 16 against former team

Millsap posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot in Friday's 105-100 win over the Hawks.

Millsap's homecoming was a tad lukewarm but an overall efficient night for the 11-year vet, as he shot 50 percent from the floor in the win. The Hawks could have used Millsap in this one, as both Ersan Ilyasova and Mike Muscala struggled to get anything going in the 4 slot. Millsap will usually be overshadowed by Nikola Jokic's output, but his usage and production make him an everyday fantasy option in most formats. Look for him to have a better outing against the Nets on Sunday.