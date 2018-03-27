Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 16 points in Monday's loss

Millsap had 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-11 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 123-104 loss to the 76ers.

Millsap struggled from the charity stripe, but still managed to deliver a decent stat line. Since returning to the lineup for the team's February finale, he has scored in double figures during 10 of 14 games, and is clearly still learning how to gel with Nikola Jokic. Millsap and company are fighting for a playoff spot, and with five playoff teams on tap over the next week and a half, they'll need to learn how to make it work sooner rather than later.