Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 18 in Saturday's win
Millsap scored 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists and a block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 96-79 win over the Kings.
It was a typical stat line from Millsap in his home debut with the Nuggets, as he took on the scoring load for the frontcourt while Nikola Jokic played facilitator. The duo is still learning how to co-exist effectively, but their skill sets should mesh together well, as they could make Denver a surprisingly dangerous opponent later in the season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Puts up 19 in loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 13 in Sunday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Not on injury report for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will be rested Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-double in first action with Nuggets•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will join Nuggets via sign-and-trade•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....