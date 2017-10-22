Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 18 in Saturday's win

Millsap scored 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists and a block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 96-79 win over the Kings.

It was a typical stat line from Millsap in his home debut with the Nuggets, as he took on the scoring load for the frontcourt while Nikola Jokic played facilitator. The duo is still learning how to co-exist effectively, but their skill sets should mesh together well, as they could make Denver a surprisingly dangerous opponent later in the season.