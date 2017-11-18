Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 20 in Friday's rout
Millsap scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in only 27 minutes during Friday's 146-114 win over the Pelicans.
What little resistance the New Orleans defense was putting up in the first half evaporated after Anthony Davis left the court with a concussion in the third quarter, allowing Denver to shoot better than 60 percent from the floor and 50 percent from beyond the arc on the night. It's the first time in six games that Millsap has scored 20 or more points, and his current 69.2 percent mark from the free-throw line would be his worst performance in that category in a decade, but the veteran forward's ability to chip in all over the scoresheet is keeping his fantasy value afloat.
